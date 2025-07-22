Cathay General Bancorp Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $77.45 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $66.83 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Cathay General Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.45 Mln. vs. $66.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $0.92 last year.

