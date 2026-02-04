Caterpillar Is Riding the Data Center Boom—But Is It Too Expensive Now?

Amid a strong year for the industrials sector, U.S. machinery giant Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) was among the most notable standouts of 2025. Using the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLI) as a proxy, the sector delivered a total return of around 19% last year. This ranked third among the stock market’s 11 sectors.

Caterpillar’s performance was significantly more impressive, with its total return coming in at 60%. Data center buildouts have been a huge tailwind for the company, which provides several key pieces of in-demand equipment.

Investors have continued to buy into Caterpillar’s growth narrative in 2026. As of the Feb. 3 close, shares are already up around 23% on the year. Aiding the stock’s success was its Q4 2025 earnings report, released before the market opened on Jan. 29, which boosted shares by 3.4%.

However, as Caterpillar shares keep hitting new all-time highs, do the company’s business prospects line up with its valuation? Let’s analyze the firm’s latest report and outlook to assess the situation.

CAT Posts Beats as Data Center Demand Leads the Way

Caterpillar’s Q4 results came in strong, both on the top and bottom line. Sales grew by 18% to $19.1 billion. This handily beat estimates of $17.8 billion, which implied growth of only around 10%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also impressed. The figure was essentially flat from a year ago, coming in at $5.16. However, this was much better than the $4.67 anticipated, which called for a drop of 9%.

All of Caterpillar’s segments experienced growth during the quarter, but the biggest driver of the company’s success in 2025 has been its Power & Energy division. In Q4, sales rose 23%, with growth accelerating in every quarter, putting full-year growth at 12%.

Demand in Caterpillar’s Power & Energy segment is coming from a not-so-unlikely source: data centers. The company provides natural gas turbines and diesel engines, which supply backup and primary energy for data centers. Demand for these machines stems from a shortfall in energy capacity that data centers are facing.

Many data centers want to utilize renewable energy sources like nuclear. However, building large nuclear plants takes years, and real-world use of small-modular reactor technology remains unproven. Thus, Caterpillar is helping data centers meet their energy needs today through fossil fuels.

CAT Expects Solid Growth for Several Years, Upward Revisions Possible

Looking ahead, Caterpillar’s 2026 guidance isn’t particularly striking. The company expects sales growth to be at the top end of its 5% to 7% range. CAT also sees its Machinery, Power & Energy (MP&E) free cash flow falling slightly versus 2025.

However, the opportunity for the company is better understood over a longer timeline. Notably, the firm sees sales growth of 5% to 7% not just in 2026, but annually through 2030. Caterpillar is also sitting on a record backlog of $51 billion, a figure that rose by 71% in 2025. This provides a large bank of opportunities that the company can convert into revenue, supporting its growth outlook.

There is also a significant possibility that the company’s revenue growth estimates could see upside revisions. Caterpillar bases its sales expectations on its current capacity. But, capacity is set to expand, particularly to address Power & Energy demand.

Caterpillar expects to spend $3.5 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, a 25% increase versus 2025, to support capacity expansion. As new capacity comes online, CAT should be able to convert a greater portion of its backlog into revenue.

Outside of data center demand, rising metal prices also support the outlook for Caterpillar’s resource industries segment. Gold and copper prices are up around 75% and 40% over the past 52 weeks. Higher prices encourage miners to invest in the equipment that Caterpillar provides to boost production.

CAT: A Strongly Performing Business Battling Its Valuation

The MarketBeat consensus price target on Caterpillar sits near $679, implying 3% downside in shares. Targets issued after the company’s earnings report are more optimistic, averaging around $720. Still, this target implies only around 3% upside. Updated targets stretch as high as $805 and as low as $625. These figures suggest shares could rise 15%, or fall 11%.

Caterpillar’s business is clearly benefiting from key tailwinds. However, the risk and reward profile in this stock looks relatively balanced at current levels, given the huge run-up in shares. Still, this is a stock to watch, as a decline in shares could make CAT more attractive.

