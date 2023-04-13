Caterpillar (CAT) Declares $1.20 Dividend

Caterpillar said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share ($4.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $220.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.53%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 4.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 323 owner(s) or 11.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.41%, an increase of 6.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 411,954K shares. The put/call ratio of CAT is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is $252.53. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $321.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of $220.50.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is $62,487MM, an increase of 5.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 239K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 20.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 76.25% over the last quarter.

Heron Financial Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 56.40% over the last quarter.

Coastline Trust holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REVS - Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 34.78% over the last quarter.

Caterpillar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

