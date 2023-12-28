Caterpillar (CAT) Bets on Improving Demand Amid High Costs

Caterpillar Inc. CAT has been benefiting from improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts, which are reflected in its eleven-quarter stint of year-over-year revenue and earnings growth. This is impressive, considering the inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls faced by the company and the industry at large through this period.

CAT’s solid backlog and upbeat outlook for its segments position it well for improved results in the forthcoming quarters as well. The company’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are expected to contribute to growth.

Caterpillar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Shares of Caterpillar have gained 22.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 19.8% growth.



Robust Backlog Levels Bode Well

Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings per share of $5.52 in the third quarter of 2023, which marked a 39.7% year-over-year improvement. Despite unfavorable costs, higher sales volumes in the Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries segments, and favorable price realization led to the improvement in earnings.

The backlog at the end of the quarter was a healthy $28.1 billion. This bodes well for CAT’s top-line performance in the quarters ahead.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $20.58 per share, which suggests growth of 48.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2024 earnings is $20.68 per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 0.5%.

CAT has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Solid Demand to Aid Top-Line Growth

In North America, demand in the residential and non-residential construction sectors is likely to bolster demand for Caterpillar’s construction equipment. The stepped-up investment in roads, bridges, airports and waterways, as a result of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, represents a huge opportunity for CAT. In the Asia-Pacific (barring China) region, higher commodity prices, housing strength and increased government spending on infrastructure will support construction equipment sales. Increased construction activity will drive machine demand in EAME and Latin America.

In Resource Industries, mining orders are on an uptrend, auguring well for the Resource Industries segment. Miners are increasingly relying on autonomous systems to enhance productivity and reduce costs and emissions. Therefore, Caterpillar is enhancing its autonomous capabilities and bringing innovative products to the market. In the Energy & Transportation segment, strong order rates in most applications are expected to support revenues.

Strong Balance Sheet

Caterpillar's cash and liquidity position remains strong, which enables it to invest in growth while returning cash to shareholders. The company generated an operating cash flow of $8.9 billion in the first nine months of 2023 and ended the period with cash and short-term investments of $6.5 billion. Its times interest earned ratio has improved substantially over the years and is currently 9.3.

CAT's 1.74% dividend yield is higher than the sector’s yield of 1.43% and the S&P500’s 1.37%. The company has a five-year dividend growth rate of 7.5% and a payout ratio of 25.2%, higher than its industry peers. Over the past four years, the company has returned an average of 99% of its ME&T free cash flow to shareholders, which is in sync with its target to return its full ME&T free cash flow to shareholders over time.

Growth Strategies in Place

Caterpillar continues to focus on customers and the future by steadily investing in digital capabilities, connecting assets and job sites, and developing next-generation productive and efficient products. CAT is consistently investing in expanding its offerings and services, as well as digital initiatives like e-commerce, to drive long-term growth.

