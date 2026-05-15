Caterpillar (BIT:1CAT) Price Target Increased by 13.85% to 754.29

The average one-year price target for Caterpillar (BIT:1CAT) has been revised to €754.29 / share. This is an increase of 13.85% from the prior estimate of €662.53 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €486.30 to a high of €1,024.31 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.67% from the latest reported closing price of €783.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an decrease of 409 owner(s) or 9.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CAT is 0.46%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 380,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 30,234K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 14,565K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,431K shares , representing a decrease of 19.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,706K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,610K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,516K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,776K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,493K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAT by 26.53% over the last quarter.

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