Caterpillar To Acquire RPMGlobal

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced that it agreed to acquire RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (RUL.AX), an Australian-based software company.

The agreement requires approval by RPMGlobal shareholders and various regulatory authorities and is subject to other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, RPMGlobal is a provider of mining software solutions with a legacy dating back to 1977.

