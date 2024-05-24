Catenae Innovation Advances Investment in Klarian

Catenae Innovation Plc (GB:CTAI) has released an update.

Catenae Innovation Plc, the AIM-listed digital media and technology provider, has confirmed the delivery of a second £150,000 tranche to Klarian, adhering to the conditional investment agreement set out on April 25, 2024. This strategic financial move comes after a satisfactory review of Klarian’s financial performance, signaling Catenae’s ongoing commitment to the terms of the Convertible Loan Note.

