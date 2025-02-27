Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.5, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.61% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $33.00 $33.00 Joel Beatty Baird Announces Outperform $28.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing, developing therapies for people with rare, debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.33% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

