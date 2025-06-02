Catalyst Pharma Appoints William Andrews As CMO

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the appointment of William Andrews as Chief Medical Officer. Andrews will Gary Ingenito on his retirement.

Andrews will be reporting to President and CEO Richard Daly.

Andrews, with 24 years of experience, had served as President, CEO, and co-founder of Lighthouse Bio, a biopharmaceutical start-up.

In the pre-market trading, CPRX was 0.60% higher at $25.11 on the Nasdaq.

