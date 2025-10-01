Catalyst Pharma Announce New Share Repurchase Program Of $200 Mln

(RTTNews) - Commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX), Wednesday announced a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $200 million of shares of Catalyst's outstanding common stock between October 1, 2025, and December 31, 2026.

"Catalyst has a strong balance sheet, which reflected more than $650 million in cash and cash equivalents and no funded debt as of June 30, 2025, solid operating results, a demonstrated focus on execution, and significant cash flow generation. Based on all of these factors, we believe that we can execute this share repurchase program without impairing the advancement of our business development strategy," said Richard J. Daly, President and CEO, of Catalyst.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is based in Coral Gables, Florida, United States. The company develops medicines for rare diseases, including the phosphate salt of amifampridine for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The drug is referred to under the trade name Firdapse, which was approved by the FDA for approved use in children 6 years and older with LEMS in addition to the prior approval for use in adults with LEMS on November 28, 2018. Firdapse commercially launched in January 2019.

