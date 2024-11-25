Catalyst Metals Clarifies Stock Price Fluctuations

Catalyst Metals Limited (AU:CYL) has released an update.

Catalyst Metals Limited has responded to an ASX query, stating that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent fluctuations in its stock price and trading volume. The company assures that it remains compliant with ASX listing rules and has authorized its board to handle disclosure matters.

