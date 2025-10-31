Banking on You Featuring Catalyst Bank

Catalyst Bank and The Refinery Mission: A Partnership with Purpose

Since 2006, Catalyst Bank has stood alongside The Refinery Mission—an emergency and transitional housing provider for men in Opelousas, Louisiana. The Refinery offers residency-based programs aimed at breaking cycles of addiction, equipping individuals with life skills, and connecting them to vital support services.

Programs include financial literacy, job coaching, vocational training, food service skills, case management, counseling, and long-term aftercare.

When The Refinery shared its bold vision to expand housing capacity, Catalyst Bank saw more than a financing opportunity—it saw a shared mission. The partnership resulted in a 10,000-square-foot expansion, adding 57 new units and increasing the organization’s total to 177 emergency and transitional housing beds available to serve the Opelousas community.

“Catalyst Bank didn’t just provide financing—they delivered flexible solutions, strategic guidance, and consistent support every step of the way,” said Johnny Carriere, Executive Director, The Refinery Mission. “More than that, they showed up in meetings, at community forums, and stood shoulder to shoulder with us as volunteers. That’s what true partnership looks like.”

Catalyst President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Zanco, strongly believes in The Refinery’s impact, so he has taken the step to volunteer with the organization. He teaches a financial literacy course that emphasizes sound decision-making rather than just math, aimed at helping others build a brighter future.



“Relationships Come Before Transactions”

Among the many lives touched by The Refinery Mission, few embody the organization’s mission more clearly than Steven Barnes. A former resident who now helps to lead the very program that once gave him hope.

Years ago, Steven Barnes was living under a bridge, battling a debilitating addiction. Hopeless and homeless, he arrived at The Refinery Mission seeking change. Through faith, structure, and support, Steven transformed his life. He completed the program, found steady employment, and eventually became the house manager of The Refinery’s transitional home. Today, Steven serves as the Program Director—a role he’s held for over seven years.

His journey, along with others who have completed the program, reflects more than personal victory; they illustrate the power of partnership. The Refinery’s growth, including the new facility made possible by Catalyst Bank’s support, ensures that more men like Steven will have a path to hope, healing, and leadership. It is a true demonstration of the power of relationships anchored in shared purpose.

“At Catalyst Bank, we don’t measure success by loan volume—we measure it by lives changed,” said Zanco. “Our partnership with The Refinery Mission reflects our belief that relationships come before transactions, because lasting community transformation begins with authentic connection.”



