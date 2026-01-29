Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (CLST) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.456 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $0.626 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $3.54 million from $3.51 million last year.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.456 Mln. vs. $0.626 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.54 Mln vs. $3.51 Mln last year.

