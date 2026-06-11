CASY Q4 Earnings Call Flags Durable Margin Momentum

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 call to make a broader point than a simple earnings beat. Management framed the fiscal year as proof that its inside sales strategy, fuel discipline and store expansion model can keep working in a volatile environment.

That message mattered because the company also paired record annual earnings with a fiscal 2027 outlook that calls for continued EBITDA growth, more unit expansion and inside margins staying above 42%.

CASY Leans on Inside Sales Strength

Casey’s reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.37, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 by 30.1%. Revenues were reported at $4.57 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion by 4%. The press release said net income rose 65.5% to $162.7 million and EBITDA climbed 33.2% to $350.3 million.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Casey's General Stores, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Casey's General Stores, Inc. Quote

Management put more weight on the quality of that growth. President and CEO Darren Rebelez said fiscal 2026 delivered the company’s highest-ever earnings per share and net income, while producing strong inside sales and margin expansion.

Chief financial officer Stephen Bramlage said fourth-quarter inside sales rose 7.4% to more than $1.5 billion, with total inside gross profit up $61 million. Same-store prepared food and dispensed beverage sales increased 6.6%, while grocery and general merchandise same-store sales rose 5.1%.

Casey’s Sees Margin Tailwinds Holding

The company’s inside margin reached 42.4% in the quarter, up about 120 basis points from a year earlier. Management tied that improvement to cost of goods management, lower waste and a favorable category mix.

In Q&A, Bramlage argued some of those gains are structural rather than temporary. He pointed to the mix shift from combustible cigarettes toward nicotine alternatives, continued strength in energy drinks and a broader liquor assortment as lasting contributors on the grocery side.

He was more measured on prepared foods, describing that business as more exposed to commodity swings. Even so, he said waste reduction has been self-help and remains an area where Casey’s still sees more room to improve.

CASY Keeps Fuel and Guidance in Focus

Fuel remained another important part of the story. Fourth-quarter same-store gallons sold increased 1.5%, while fuel margin rose to 46.9 cents per gallon from 37.6 cents a year earlier. Total fuel gross profit jumped 29.1% to $397.4 million.

For fiscal 2027, Casey’s expects inside same-store sales growth of 2% to 5%, same-store fuel gallons between down 1% and up 1%, total operating expense growth of roughly 5% to 7% and EBITDA growth of 8% to 10%. The company also expects at least 120 store openings through a mix of acquisitions and new construction.

Bramlage added that the EBITDA outlook is modeled around a mid-40-cent fuel margin, and he said May trends in inside same-store sales, gallons sold and fuel margin were consistent with reaching the annual guidance range.

Casey’s Pushes Wings and Store Growth

Rebelez used the call to highlight how the food platform is widening beyond pizza. He said sauced wings had reached nearly 850 stores by the end of the quarter and were creating a more incremental prepared-food occasion rather than cannibalizing pizza demand.

He told analysts that when guests order wings on their own, prepared-food order frequency increases by 30%. He also said whole-pizza volume in stores selling wings remains in the high single digits, reinforcing management’s view that wings can become a meaningful long-term growth engine.

On store growth, Casey’s ended fiscal 2026 with 2,944 stores after adding 40 new builds and 40 acquisitions. Management said fiscal 2027 unit growth is less an acceleration in strategy than a return to its normal growth algorithm after absorbing the CEFCO acquisition.

CASY Addresses Consumer and Cost Questions

Several analyst questions tested how durable recent demand and margin trends really are. Rebelez said consumers are still spending across income cohorts, though lower-income shoppers are somewhat softer and fuel-related behavior changes remain modest.

He noted some trading behavior at the pump, including lower premium fuel mix, higher ethanol-blended fuel sales and increased use of Casey’s Rewards points for fuel discounts. Even so, he said the company is not seeing meaningful pressure inside the store.

Bramlage also addressed concerns about operating expenses. He said first-quarter expense growth should run in the high-single digits partly because of higher credit card fees tied to fuel prices, but he expects expense growth to moderate later as incentive compensation and charitable contributions normalize against tougher comparisons.

Casey’s Sets Up Its Next Phase

The broader tone from management was confident and forward-looking. Rebelez said Casey’s had completed its three-year strategic plan after exceeding its unit growth goal, expanding food offerings and improving operating efficiency.

That posture carried into the outlook. Rather than signaling a reset after a strong year, management emphasized continuity in the model, from inside sales and food innovation to fuel execution and acquisitions.

CASY’s Zacks Signals Stay Mixed

CASY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with a Value Score of D, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of C. That profile points to stronger growth characteristics than value or momentum support at the moment.

According to the Zacks Style Score framework, higher grades are associated with better expected near-term performance, while the strongest combinations tend to be Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks paired with a Style Score or VGM Score of A or B. A Zacks Rank #3 can still be held, but it does not carry the same performance profile as the top-ranked groups, and the rank can change as earnings estimate revisions adjust after the quarter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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