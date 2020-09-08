GameWorks, which operates a chain of casual esports and entertainment venues, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.



GameWorks currently operates seven locations that offer a wide variety of arcade and video games, esports, and other activities. Each location has a footprint ranging from approximately 20,000 to 35,000 square feet on average and features dining options from The Works Kitchen, the chain's restaurant.



The San Francisco, CA-based company traces its roots to 1996 and booked $21 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GMWX. Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Casual entertainment chain GameWorks files for a $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



