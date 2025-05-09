Castle Biosciences Reports Independent Validation of DecisionDx-UM Test with PRAME Gene Expression Data at ARVO 2025

Castle Biosciences presents new data validating PRAME's role in refining metastatic risk prediction for uveal melanoma patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Castle Biosciences, Inc. has announced new data supporting the inclusion of PRAME gene expression information with the DecisionDx-UM test to enhance metastatic risk prediction in uveal melanoma patients. The findings were shared at the ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting and stemmed from an independent validation of the Collaborative Ocular Oncology Group Study No. 2, involving a cohort of 1,297 patients. The study highlights that combining PRAME status with the DecisionDx-UM results offers deeper insights into patient metastasis likelihood, thereby aiding clinicians in tailoring treatment strategies. The DecisionDx-UM test, which is widely used in the management of uveal melanoma, has been established as a critical tool for predicting metastasis risks.

Potential Positives

Castle Biosciences presents new validation data supporting the efficacy of its DecisionDx-UM test in predicting metastatic risk in uveal melanoma patients, enhancing credibility and trust in their diagnostic solutions.

The addition of PRAME gene expression information to the DecisionDx-UM test results provides a refined method for clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions, potentially improving patient outcomes.

The DecisionDx-UM test is cited as the standard of care in managing newly diagnosed uveal melanoma, indicating strong market adoption and integration into clinical practice.

Castle Biosciences' ongoing research collaborations, including with the National Cancer Institute, demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in diagnostics for cancer management.

Potential Negatives

There is a reliance on independent validation studies to support the efficacy of the DecisionDx-UM test, which may imply that ongoing performance could be subject to scrutiny.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that carry risks and uncertainties, suggesting that actual results may differ from expectations, which could affect investor confidence.

The reliance on adjunct biomarkers like PRAME may indicate that the DecisionDx-UM test alone is insufficient for risk stratification, potentially raising questions about the test's standalone effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the DecisionDx-UM test?

The DecisionDx-UM test is a 15-gene expression profile test that predicts metastatic risk in uveal melanoma patients.

What did the recent study presented at ARVO 2025 show?

The study validated the COOG2.1 findings, confirming PRAME gene expression enhances the DecisionDx-UM test's metastatic risk prediction.

How does PRAME status influence uveal melanoma treatment?

PRAME status helps refine patient risk stratification, allowing for tailored surveillance strategies and personalized treatment plans.

Why is DecisionDx-UM important in ocular oncology?

DecisionDx-UM is the standard of care for uveal melanoma, offering superior predictive accuracy of metastasis compared to other methods.

Where can I learn more about Castle Biosciences?

Visit www.CastleBiosciences.com for more information about Castle Biosciences and their innovative diagnostic tests.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CSTL Insider Trading Activity

$CSTL insiders have traded $CSTL stock on the open market 138 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 138 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEREK J MAETZOLD (Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 116 sales selling 96,460 shares for an estimated $2,472,505 .

. DANIEL BRADBURY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 23,601 shares for an estimated $694,555 .

. FRANK STOKES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,969 shares for an estimated $422,045 .

. TOBIN W JUVENAL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 2,230 shares for an estimated $66,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $CSTL stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CSTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSTL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CSTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSTL forecast page.

Full Release



FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced new data from the first independent validation of the recently published Collaborative Ocular Oncology Group Study No. 2 (COOG2.1) by Harbour et al.



1



The data, from a real-world cohort of 1,297 patients with uveal melanoma (UM), was presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City. The findings provide further support for adding Preferentially Expressed Antigen in Melanoma (



PRAME



) gene expression information to the DecisionDx-UM test result to further refine metastatic risk prediction for patients with UM, which is a rare but aggressive eye cancer.





"This real-world validation of the landmark COOG2.1 study both confirms the long-term performance of the DecisionDx-UM test and affirms the clinical value of



PRAME



as an adjunct biomarker that may further refine a patient’s metastatic risk when combined with the DecisionDx-UM class result,” said Rebecca Critchley-Thorne, Ph.D., vice-president, research and development, of Castle Biosciences. “This enhanced approach to risk stratification is designed to equip clinicians with more precise information to help guide surveillance strategies and enable more personalized treatment planning with the goal of helping to improve outcomes for patients with UM.”





Details regarding Castle’s presentation at ARVO are included below. The abstract may be viewed using the ARVO 2025



mobile meeting planner



.







Presentation Number 981:





PRAME







status as a risk modifier of 15-gene expression profile class: Evidence from a real-world cohort of 1297 uveal melanoma patients





Presentation Number 981:



Presentation Type: Poster Session



Presentation Type: Poster Session



Session Number: 154



Session Number: 154



Session Title: Uveal Melanoma



Session Title: Uveal Melanoma





Summary



: An ongoing collaboration with the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (NCI SEER) Program enabled linkage of UM patient records with such patients’ DecisionDx-UM and



PRAME



test results. In a large, real-world, population-based cohort of patients with UM, this study aimed to validate the findings from the prospective COOG2.1 study, which found that adding the reported expression of the



PRAME



gene to the DecisionDx-UM class result can further refine risk by subdividing Class 1 and Class 2 tumors based on PRAME positive (+) versus negative (-) status. Consistent with the COOG2.1 study, the findings shared at ARVO demonstrate that co-reporting of DecisionDx-UM class and



PRAME



status provides additional insights into a patient’s likelihood of metastasis to better inform treatment pathway decisions.













About DecisionDx-UM







DecisionDx-UM is Castle Biosciences’ 15-gene expression profile (GEP) test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of metastasis in patients with uveal melanoma (UM). DecisionDx-UM is the standard of care in the management of newly diagnosed UM in the majority of ocular oncology practices in the United States. Since 2009, the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC; v7 and v8) Staging Manual for UM has specifically identified the GEP test as a prognostic factor that is recommended for collection as a part of clinical care. Further, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for UM include the DecisionDx-UM test result as a prognostic method for determining risk of metastasis and recommended differential surveillance regimens based on a Class 1A, 1B and 2 result. DecisionDx-UM is currently the only prognostic test for UM that has been validated in prospective, multi-center studies, and it has been shown to be a superior predictor of metastasis compared to other prognostic factors, such as chromosome 3 status, mutational status, AJCC stage and cell type. It is estimated that nearly 8 in 10 patients diagnosed with UM in the United States receive the DecisionDx-UM test as part of their diagnostic workup. Learn more at



www.CastleBiosciences.com



.







About Castle Biosciences







Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.





Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit





www.CastleBiosciences.com





and connect with us on





LinkedIn





,





Facebook





,





X





and





Instagram





.





DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CM



Seq



, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UM



Seq



are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.











Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the ability of the DecisionDx-UM test to guide more informed, risk-aligned management decisions through the precise risk-stratification of patients with UM; the potential increased risk stratification from including PRAME gene expression information to a patient’s DecisionDx-UM test result; and DecisionDx-UM’s value in identifying UM patients who may benefit from enhanced surveillance and management strategies to improve outcomes. The words “believe,” “can” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: subsequent study or trial results and findings may contradict earlier study or trial results and findings or may not support the results obtained in these studies, including with respect to the discussion of our tests in this press release; actual application of our tests may not provide the aforementioned benefits to patients; and the risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each filed with the SEC, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.









Harbour JW, Correa ZM, Schefler AC, et al. 15-Gene Expression Profile and



PRAME



as Integrated Prognostic Test for Uveal Melanoma: First Report of Collaborative Ocular Oncology Group Study No. 2 (COOG2.1).



J Clin Oncol



. 2024;42(28):3319-3329. doi:10.1200/JCO.24.00447













Investor Contact:







Camilla Zuckero







czuckero@castlebiosciences.com









Media Contact:







Allison Marshall







amarshall@castlebiosciences.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.