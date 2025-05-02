Castle Biosciences to Present New TissueCypher Test Data at Digestive Disease Week 2025, Highlighting Risk Stratification for Barrett's Esophagus

Castle Biosciences will present TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test data at DDW 2025, emphasizing risk stratification and personalized patient management.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. will present new findings on its TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus test during the Digestive Disease Week® (DDW 2025) Annual Meeting in San Diego, running from May 3-6. Notable events include a product theater discussing strategies to prevent the progression from Barrett's esophagus to esophageal adenocarcinoma, featuring expert GI physicians. Two key posters will showcase data on the test's capability to identify higher-risk BE patients and detect missed neoplasia. Castle is collaborating with the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to enhance education on risk stratification and treatment for Barrett's esophagus. The TissueCypher test aims to revolutionize patient care by moving away from traditional surveillance approaches, ultimately striving to prevent cancer rather than just detect it.

Castle Biosciences will present significant new data on its TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus test at the Digestive Disease Week® 2025 Annual Meeting, showcasing its role in improving risk stratification for patients.

The press release includes a collaborative effort with renowned GI experts and the ASGE, highlighting the importance of education and awareness around Barrett's esophagus management.

The TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus test has received Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test status from CMS, which may enhance its acceptance and utilization in clinical settings.

Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, indicating potential discrepancies between expected outcomes and actual results, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

No definitive clinical results or received FDA approval mentioned for the TissueCypher test, which may raise concerns about its reliability and market acceptance.

Dependence on educational sessions and panel discussions for product promotion may suggest a lack of strong independent endorsements or broader acceptance in the medical community.

What is the TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus test?

The TissueCypher test predicts the future development of high-grade dysplasia and esophageal cancer in Barrett's esophagus patients.

When is the product theater on Barrett's esophagus?

The product theater titled "The Time is Now" is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at 2:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Who are the experts speaking at the product theater?

The panel includes Drs. Vivek Kaul, Harshit Khara, Jennifer Kolb, and Sri Komanduri, all renowned in gastroenterology.

Where can I find Castle Biosciences' posters at DDW 2025?

Posters will be available on the DDW ePosters site and the conference mobile app after their presentation times.

What is Digestive Disease Week® (DDW)?

DDW is the largest international gathering for professionals in gastroenterology, showcasing advances in research and technology.

Full Release





Additionally, an expert physician panel convened by EndoscopyNow will host a product theater on Sunday, May 4, at 2:45 p.m. Pacific Time, titled, “The Time is Now: A Clinical Practice Model to Help Prevent Progression from Barrett's to EAC”







FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, will share new data on its TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test via two posters at the Digestive Disease Week



®



(DDW 2025) Annual Meeting, being held May 3-6 in San Diego. In addition to the product theater, Castle is collaborating with renowned gastrointestinal (GI) experts and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) on several educational sessions highlighting the use of TissueCypher to improve the risk stratification and subsequent management of patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE).





“The compelling new data being presented at DDW 2025 underpins the important role that TissueCypher can play in identifying patients with BE at higher risk for progression to esophageal cancer,” said Emmanuel Gorospe, M.D., MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist and GI medical director at Castle Biosciences. “By empowering clinicians to move beyond the traditional 'wait and see' approach, we're working to help enable more personalized surveillance and intervention strategies for BE patients that can potentially prevent cancer rather than simply trying to detect it early.”





The following posters will be presented at DDW 2025 (all times Pacific Time). Posters will be available on the



DDW ePosters site



and to conference attendees in the DDW meeting planner and mobile app after 12:01 a.m. on the day of the poster’s presentation.





1) Poster Su1466:



The Tissue Systems Pathology Test Detected Presence of Missed Neoplasia in a Patient with Non-Dysplastic Barrett’s Esophagus









Presenter and Lead Author: Philip Woodworth, M.D., Sky Ridge Heartburn and Reflux Treatment Center and Institute of Esophageal and Reflux Surgery



Session Type: Poster Session



Session Title: Pancreatic and Esophageal Diseases



Session #: 7105



Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.







2) Poster Su1324:



The Tissue Systems Pathology Test Provides Risk Stratification for Patients with Barrett’s Esophagus









Presenter and Senior Author: Charles Randall, M.D., Gastroenterology Research of San Antonio and University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio



Session Type: Poster Session



Session Title: Barrett's Esophagus and Esophagogastric Junction Neoplasia - Biology and Fundamental



Mechanisms, Epidemiology, Risk Factors, and Screening



Session #: 7085



Session Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.













Visit Castle at DDW 2025







For more information on the TissueCypher test and the posters above, please visit Castle at booth 1017; a complete list of Castle’s activities at DDW 2025 can be found at



https://info.castlebiosciences.com/ddw2025



. Key events include the following:







Product Theater











The Time is Now: A Clinical Practice Model to Help Prevent Progression from Barrett's to EAC







Expert physician panel convened by EndoscopyNow includes:





Vivek Kaul, M.D., professor of medicine at University of Rochester Medical Center





Harshit Khara, M.D., associate professor of medicine and director of endoscopy at Geisinger Medical Center





Jennifer Kolb, M.D., M.S., assistant professor of medicine, Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System





Sri Komanduri, M.D., M.S., associate chief, division of gastroenterology and hepatology, and professor of medicine and surgery at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine









Location: DDW Theater 1





Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, 2:45-3:30 p.m.







AGA Research Forum: Advances in Screening and Risk Stratification in Barrett's Esophagus









Presentation title:



Clinical utility of tissue systems pathology (TSP-9) risk stratification in patients with and without a family history of Barrett's esophagus and/or esophageal cancer







Presenter: Marcia (Mimi) Canto, M.D., MHS, professor of medicine at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine





Session #: 5270





Date & Time: Tuesday, May 6, 10 a.m.







ASGE Theater Talks







1)



Think BEyond the "Wait and See" paradigm for non-dysplastic Barrett's esophagus









Presenter: Dan Lister, M.D., president and co-founder of the American Foregut Society and director of the Arkansas Heartburn Treatment Center



Date & Time: Saturday, May 3, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.











2)



The tissue systems pathology test detected presence of missed neoplasia in a patient with non-dysplastic Barrett's esophagus













Presenter: Philip Woodworth, M.D., Sky Ridge Heartburn and Reflux Treatment Center and Institute of Esophageal and Reflux Surgery



Date & Time: Monday, May 5, 12:15-12:45 p.m.













About Digestive Disease Week



(DDW)







Digestive Disease Week



(DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Institute, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), the meeting showcases more than 5,000 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at



www.ddw.org



.











About TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus Test







The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is Castle’s precision medicine test designed to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia (HGD) and/or esophageal cancer in patients with Barrett’s esophagus (BE). The TissueCypher Barrett’s Esophagus test is indicated for use in patients with endoscopic biopsy confirmed BE that is graded non-dysplastic (NDBE), indefinite for dysplasia (IND) or low-grade dysplasia (LGD); its clinical performance has been supported by 16 peer-reviewed publications of BE progressor patients with leading clinical centers around the world. The test received Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Test (ADLT) status from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in March 2022.







About Castle Biosciences







Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.





Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit





www.CastleBiosciences.com





and connect with us on





DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.







