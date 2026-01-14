Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Price Target Increased by 14.24% to 43.99

The average one-year price target for Castle Biosciences (NasdaqGM:CSTL) has been revised to $43.99 / share. This is an increase of 14.24% from the prior estimate of $38.50 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.97% from the latest reported closing price of $39.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castle Biosciences. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTL is 0.09%, an increase of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 32,456K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 1,794K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 51.32% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,515K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 957K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 43.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 845K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 7.45% over the last quarter.

PSBMX - SmallCap Fund (fka SmallCap Blend Fund) R-3 holds 830K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 7.30% over the last quarter.

