Castle Biosciences Achieves Multiple Awards Recognizing Workplace Excellence in 2025 Top Workplaces Program

Castle Biosciences earns multiple Top Workplaces awards, highlighting its strong employee culture and commitment to innovation and support.

Quiver AI Summary

Castle Biosciences, Inc. has achieved multiple accolades in the 2025 Top Workplaces program, including its third consecutive national Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award, ranking third in its size category, and a fourth consecutive regional Arizona Top Workplaces award. The company has also been recognized for Culture Excellence in various categories, such as Innovation and Work-Life Flexibility, based on anonymous employee feedback. President and CEO Derek Maetzold emphasized the importance of their people-first culture, which fosters innovation and employee engagement. Castle Biosciences aims to improve health through its diagnostic tests and is committed to transforming disease management, with a strong focus on patient care and support for employees.

Potential Positives

Castle Biosciences received multiple prestigious awards, including a third consecutive national Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award, which underscores its competitive standing and reputation in the healthcare sector.

The company was recognized for its strong workplace culture through consecutive national Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards in key areas like Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Leadership, highlighting its effective employee engagement and satisfaction.

The awards are based on anonymous employee feedback, which validates Castle's commitment to a people-first culture, fostering an environment that promotes innovation and productivity.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving multiple workplace awards, the press release does not provide any concrete details regarding employee retention rates or satisfaction metrics, which could raise questions about the company's ability to maintain its accolades.

The focus on awards may be perceived as a way to divert attention from other potential issues within the company, such as financial performance or market competition.

The emphasis on a "people-first culture" may suggest that previous workplace issues required corrective measures, hinting at a potential history of employee dissatisfaction or turnover that was not fully addressed.

FAQ

What awards has Castle Biosciences received in 2025?

Castle Biosciences earned multiple awards, including national and regional Top Workplaces recognitions and Culture Excellence awards for various categories.

How many consecutive years has Castle Biosciences won the Top Workplaces award?

Castle Biosciences has won the Top Workplaces award for three consecutive years at the national level and four years at the regional level.

What is the purpose of the Top Workplaces awards?

The Top Workplaces awards recognize organizations that have built exceptional workplace cultures based on employee feedback collected anonymously through surveys.

What aspects of workplace culture did Castle excel in?

Castle excelled in Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, and Purpose & Values as highlighted by the Culture Excellence awards.

What is the mission of Castle Biosciences?

Castle Biosciences aims to improve health through innovative tests that guide patient care while keeping people first across all stakeholders.

Full Release



FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has earned multiple awards through the 2025 Top Workplaces program: a third consecutive national Healthcare Industry Top Workplaces award, with Castle ranking third among other recognized companies in its size bracket; a fourth consecutive regional Arizona Top Workplaces award from



AZ Central



; and consecutive national Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership and Purpose & Values.





“Being recognized as a Top Workplace, year after year, demonstrates the incredible strength of our Castle team and commitment to our shared mission to improve health through innovative tests that guide patient care,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “These employee-driven honors affirm that our people-first culture isn't just a philosophy, but a catalyst that helps fuel our innovation and impact.”





Top Workplaces awards recognize organizations that have built exceptional workplace cultures, with regional and industry awards celebrating employers of choice within specific areas, and culture excellence awards highlighting organizations that excel in particular aspects of workplace culture. Award designations are garnered solely through anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The confidential survey measures the workplace experience and various culture themes that are indicative of successful organizations, such as employees feeling “fairly valued,” “engaged,” and “respected and supported.”





Castle’s receipt of the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards listed below underscores its strong, people-first culture and provides distinction in the following areas:









Innovation (2022-2025)



, for embedding innovation into its culture and creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees.



, for embedding innovation into its culture and creating an environment where new ideas come from all employees.





Work-Life Flexibility (2023-2025)



, for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.



, for building a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.





Compensation & Benefits (2022-2025)



, for providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.



, for providing employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.





Leadership (2022-2025)



, for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company.



, for organizational leaders who inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company.





Purpose & Values (2022-2025)



, for successfully communicating the company mission and integrating those aspirations into the culture.

















About Castle Biosciences







Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.





Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit



www.CastleBiosciences.com



and connect with us on



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



,



X



and



Instagram



.





DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CM



Seq



, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UM



Seq



are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.







Investor Contact:







Camilla Zuckero







czuckero@castlebiosciences.com









Media Contact:







Allison Marshall







amarshall@castlebiosciences.com





