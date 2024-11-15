Castings PLC CEO Invests in Company Shares

Castings (GB:CGS) has released an update.

Castings PLC’s CEO, Adam Vicary, has acquired 1,500 ordinary shares at a price of 267 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights the company’s solid leadership commitment and could signal confidence in Castings’ future performance. Investors and market watchers may find this move indicative of potential growth and stability in Castings PLC.

