Castillo Copper’s Strategic Moves and Project Developments

Castillo Copper Ltd. has initiated a surface sampling campaign at its Big One Deposit in the NWQ Copper Project, with promising findings expected to enhance the resource base. Additionally, the company has successfully divested its non-core assets, including the sale of the Cangai Copper Mine, reflecting strategic shifts to streamline operations. With a cash reserve of $1.041 million and liquid investments, Castillo Copper is positioned for further development in the copper sector.

