Castillo Copper Readies Big One Sampling Blitz

May 26, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd is set to conduct a strategic three-day surface sampling campaign at the promising Big One Deposit, part of the NWQ Project in Mt Isa. Chief Geologist Joel Logan will lead the effort focusing on eight key areas, utilizing historical data and recent IP survey findings to identify high-potential drilling targets. The campaign aims to map geological structures, reassess areas with historical copper indications, and prepare for a comprehensive drill strategy.

