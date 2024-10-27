Castillo Copper Lists New Shares on ASX

News & Insights

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Limited has announced the quotation of 154,230,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, scheduled for October 28, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors interested in Castillo Copper’s developments may find this an intriguing opportunity.

