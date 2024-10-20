Castile Resources Optimizes Rover 1 Project for Greater Efficiency

News & Insights

Castile Resources Ltd (AU:CST) has released an update.

Castile Resources Ltd has made significant optimizations to its Rover 1 project in Tennant Creek, enhancing the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) by relocating the refining to the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct in Darwin. These strategic moves have increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved processing capacity, especially amid a favorable gold price environment. The company aims to produce gold doré, copper, cobalt sulphate, and high-grade magnetite, positioning itself strongly in the evolving market.

