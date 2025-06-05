Castellum, Inc. Retires Note Payable Early, Strengthening Financial Position

Castellum, Inc. retires its note payable to Buckhout Trust, reducing long-term debt significantly and strengthening its balance sheet.

Quiver AI Summary

Castellum, Inc. has announced the early retirement of its note payable to the Buckhout Charitable Remainder Trust, 15 months ahead of its maturity date. This note was originally issued in November 2019 as part of the acquisition of Corvus Consulting. The retirement of this debt marks a significant milestone for Castellum, reducing its long-term debt from over $12 million in December 2023 to less than $5 million. CFO David Bell highlighted that this improvement strengthens the company's balance sheet, decreases debt service burdens, and allows Castellum to focus on business growth and customer service. The press release also includes forward-looking statements about the company's future expectations, acknowledging various risks associated with its operations and financial performance.

Potential Positives

Castellum has successfully retired its note payable to the Buckhout Trust 15 months ahead of schedule, demonstrating strong financial management.

The retirement of the note has significantly improved Castellum's balance sheet, lowering total long-term debt from over $12 million to less than $5 million.

The reduction in debt service load allows Castellum to focus on business growth and customer service, potentially positioning the company for future success.

Potential Negatives

Retiring the note payable could imply prior financial instability, raising concerns among investors about the company’s previous debt levels and management decisions.

The cautionary statements emphasize significant risks and uncertainties that could materially impact future performance, which may deter potential investors.

The reliance on government contracts and potential uncertainties around federal budget approvals and government shutdowns could introduce volatility and risk to Castellum's revenue streams.

FAQ

What recent financial milestone has Castellum, Inc. achieved?

Castellum has retired its note payable with the Buckhout Charitable Remainder Trust, 15 months before maturity.

How has Castellum's debt changed recently?

The company reduced its total long-term debt from over $12 million in December 2023 to less than $5 million.

What does this financial improvement mean for Castellum?

This milestone strengthens Castellum's balance sheet and lowers its debt service load, enabling business growth and customer service focus.

What was the purpose of the promissory note issued to the Buckhout Trust?

The note was part of Castellum's acquisition of Corvus Consulting, LLC in November 2019.

Who is the Chief Financial Officer of Castellum?

The Chief Financial Officer is David Bell, who commented on the company's improved financial position.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CTM Insider Trading Activity

$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C FULLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,275 .

. JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 759,400 shares for an estimated $995,008.

$CTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



VIENNA, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) (“Castellum” or “CTM”), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government, announces that it has retired its note payable with the Buckhout Charitable Remainder Trust (the “Buckhout Trust”) 15 months before its maturity date. Castellum originally issued a promissory note to the Buckhout Trust in November 2019 as part of CTM’s acquisition of





Corvus Consulting, LLC (“Corvus”)





.





“Retiring this note not only represents a significant milestone in paying off the financing from our acquisition of Corvus; it also highlights the continued dramatic improvement in our balance sheet leverage, reducing our total long-term debt from over $12 million in December 2023 to less than $5 million. Our balance sheet is stronger, and our debt service load is much lower, allowing us to continue our relentless focus on growing our business and serving our customers,” states





David Bell, Chief Financial Officer of Castellum





.







About









Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):















Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM)





is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -





https://castellumus.com/





.







Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "shooting to," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," "would," "appears," "goal," "target" or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities and other customers, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company's ability to compete against new and existing competitors; its ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company's revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, operating under a prolonged continuing resolution, government shutdown, or breach of the debt ceiling, as well as the imposition by the U.S. government of sequestration in the absence of an approved budget; the ability of the U.S. federal government to unilaterally cancel a contract with or without cause, and more specifically, the potential impact of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization on government spending and terminating contracts for convenience. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in this release or in any of its SEC filings except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.







Contact:









Glen Ives









President and Chief Executive Officer









Phone: (703) 752-6157













info@castellumus.com

















https://castellumus.com











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/977524be-d2cc-4f2c-adca-88ce8f652841





