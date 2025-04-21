Castellum, Inc. Announces Debt Reduction and Extended Maturity Date for Notes Payable

Castellum, Inc. reduces debt by $2 million and extends note maturity to December 2027 to strengthen financial position.

Castellum, Inc. has announced an amendment to a letter agreement that reduces its debt to Robert Eisiminger by $2 million, leaving a total balance of $4 million. The maturity date for the remaining note has been extended to December 15, 2027. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening Castellum's balance sheet and reducing its overall debt service load, aligning with the company's commitment to organic growth and successful contract acquisition. CFO David Bell and CEO Glen Ives emphasized that this decision reflects their ongoing performance resilience and targets further strengthening of the company's financial position and capabilities. Further details regarding this amendment will be disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

Castellum successfully reduced its principal debt by $2 million, demonstrating a commitment to de-leveraging and improving its balance sheet.

The maturity date for the remaining debt has been extended to December 15, 2027, providing the company with greater financial flexibility.

This strategic move is expected to strengthen Castellum's ability to pursue and win major prime contracts, aligning with its organic growth strategy.

Leadership emphasizes resilience and ongoing performance improvement, which may boost investor confidence and support long-term growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

Reducing the principal balance of notes payable, while indicative of a restructuring, may raise concerns about the company's overall debt levels and financial stability.

The need for a debt amendment suggests potential liquidity issues or challenges in meeting financial obligations without adjustments.

Extending the maturity date on existing debt may imply a lack of immediate financial progress, which could be perceived negatively by investors.

FAQ

What recent financial amendment did Castellum announce?

Castellum announced a $2 million reduction in notes payable to Robert Eisiminger, with a new balance of $4 million.

What is the new maturity date for Castellum’s notes payable?

The remaining note payable will mature on December 15, 2027, following the recent amendment.

Who made statements regarding Castellum's financial strategy?

David Bell, Chief Financial Officer, and Glen Ives, Chief Executive Officer, commented on Castellum's financial strategy and resilience.

How does Castellum plan to use debt mitigation to grow?

Castellum aims to strengthen its balance sheet and fuel organic growth through strategic debt mitigation efforts.

Where can more information about Castellum be found?

For additional details about Castellum, visit their official website at https://castellumus.com/.

VIENNA, Va., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) ("Castellum" or "CTM"), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government, announces that it has entered into an amendment to a letter agreement to, among other things, reduce the principal balance on two notes payable to Robert Eisiminger by $2 Million, leaving an aggregate principal balance owed of $4 million.





In addition, the parties agreed to extend the maturity date on the remaining note payable until December 15, 2027. The full terms and conditions of the amendment to the letter agreement with Mr. Eisiminger are expected to be disclosed in a



Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission



later today.





"De-levering our balance sheet and reducing our overall debt service load is a testament to our resilience and recent success. This strategic move will further fortify our ongoing performance," states



David Bell, Chief Financial Officer of Castellum



.





"Our success in implementing our debt mitigation plans continues to bolster our healthy balance sheet and fuels our unwavering commitment to our organic growth strategy. We are well-positioned to make the right and timely investments to further strengthen our proven ability to win major prime contracts. This is another significant step in growing CTM better, stronger, and bigger for what's most important to us: our people, mission customers, and shareholders," states



Glen Ives, Chief Executive Officer of Castellum



.







About Castellum, Inc.









Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM)



is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -



https://castellumus.com/



.







Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "shooting to," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," "would," "appears," "goal," "target" or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities, improvements to cost structure, and profitability. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue growth and new customer opportunities and other customers, improvements to cost structure, and profitability.These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company's ability to compete against new and existing competitors; its ability to effectively integrate and grow its acquired companies; its ability to identify additional acquisition targets and close additional acquisitions; the impact on the Company's revenue due to a delay in the U.S. Congress approving a federal budget, operating under a prolonged continuing resolution, government shutdown, or breach of the debt ceiling, as well as the imposition by the U.S. government of sequestration in the absence of an approved budget; the ability of the U.S. federal government to unilaterally cancel a contract with or without cause, and more specifically, the potential impact of the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization on government spending and terminating contracts for convenience. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which can be viewed at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in this release or in any of its SEC filings except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.





Contact:





Glen Ives





President and Chief Executive Officer





Phone: (703) 752-6157







info@castellumus.com









https://castellumus.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36785327-95b2-4185-bbd0-f4abbebfda00





