Castellum (CTM) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Castellum (NYSEAM:CTM) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.76% from the latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castellum. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 23.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTM is 0.02%, an increase of 75.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.81% to 9,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Investment Management Co holds 2,154K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,090K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing an increase of 41.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 51.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 724K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 39.39% over the last quarter.

Meridian Wealth Management holds 685K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTM by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Legato Capital Management holds 621K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

