Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Price Target Increased by 150.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Cassava Sciences (NasdaqCM:SAVA) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 150.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.46% from the latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cassava Sciences. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 21.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVA is 0.00%, an increase of 52.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.45% to 13,016K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,284K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 984K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 757K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 613K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 68.55% over the last quarter.

