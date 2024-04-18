Cass Information Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.152 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $7.117 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $49.678 million from $49.345 million last year.

Cass Information Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $7.152 Mln. vs. $7.117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $49.678 Mln vs. $49.345 Mln last year.

