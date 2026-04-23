Cass Information Systems Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.74 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $8.55 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cass Information Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.74 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $25.10 million from $23.39 million last year.

Cass Information Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.74 Mln. vs. $8.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $25.10 Mln vs. $23.39 Mln last year.

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