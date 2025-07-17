Cass Information Systems Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8.86 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $4.48 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $44.40 million from $43.98 million last year.

Cass Information Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.86 Mln. vs. $4.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $44.40 Mln vs. $43.98 Mln last year.

