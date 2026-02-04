Cass Information Systems (CASS) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 51.00

The average one-year price target for Cass Information Systems (NasdaqGS:CASS) has been revised to $51.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $45.90 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from the latest reported closing price of $46.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cass Information Systems. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 13.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASS is 0.09%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 8,839K shares. The put/call ratio of CASS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heartland Advisors holds 467K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 14.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 426K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Speece Thorson Capital Group holds 365K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 18.78% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 346K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 345K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing a decrease of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASS by 7.14% over the last quarter.

