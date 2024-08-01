Casio Computer Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Sales

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Casio Computer (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK), on Thursday, reported Q1 profit of 6.178 billion yen or 26.74 yen per share versus 3.449 billion yen or 14.48 yen per share last year.

Operating profit for the quarter increased to 4.529 billion yen from 4.327 billion yen in the previous year. Ordinary profit declined to 5.570 billion yen from 6.095 billion yen in the prior year period.

Net sales amounted to 65.2 billion yen, higher than the previous year's sales of 62.7 billion yen generated a year ago.

