Casio Computer Profit Down In H1

(RTTNews) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) Wednesday reported that its half-year profit attributable to owners of parent slid by 12.5 percent to 7.26 billion yen from last year's 8.30 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 30.79 yen, down from 34.64 yen last year.

Operating profit for the period fell about 19 percent to 8.18 billion yen from 10.08 billion yen a year ago.

For the first half, the Group's net sales reached 133.5 billion yen, essentially same as last year's 133.3 billion yen.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2024, the group expects attributable profit of 14.00 billion yen or 59.84 yen per basic share, operating profit of 18 billion yen, and net sales of 275 billion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.