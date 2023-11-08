News & Insights

Markets

Casio Computer Profit Down In H1

November 08, 2023 — 01:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) Wednesday reported that its half-year profit attributable to owners of parent slid by 12.5 percent to 7.26 billion yen from last year's 8.30 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 30.79 yen, down from 34.64 yen last year.

Operating profit for the period fell about 19 percent to 8.18 billion yen from 10.08 billion yen a year ago.

For the first half, the Group's net sales reached 133.5 billion yen, essentially same as last year's 133.3 billion yen.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2024, the group expects attributable profit of 14.00 billion yen or 59.84 yen per basic share, operating profit of 18 billion yen, and net sales of 275 billion yen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.