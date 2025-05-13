Markets

Casio Computer FY Net Profit Declines

May 13, 2025 — 03:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Casio Computer Co. reported that its fiscal year profit attributable to owners of parent was 8.1 billion yen, down 32.3% from previous year. Basic profit per share was 35.22 yen compared to 50.91 yen. Operating profit was 14.2 billion yen, up 0.2% from prior year.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, net sales were 261.8 billion yen, down 2.6% from prior year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: operating profit of 24.0 billion yen, and net sales of 270.0 billion yen.

