Casio Computer Co. 9-month Profit Declines - Quick Facts

February 07, 2024 — 01:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported profit to owners of parent of 9.99 billion yen for the nine-month period, a decline of 18.4% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 42.57 yen compared to 51.11 yen. For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, net sales were 201.3 billion yen, flat with prior year period.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 14.0 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 59.84 yen; and net sales of 275.0 billion yen.

