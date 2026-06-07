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Casino Group Clarifies Bank Agreement Reports

June 07, 2026 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following its press release on 5 June 2026, several media outlets reported that Casino Group had signed an agreement with banks as part of its project to adapt and strengthen its financial structure.

Casino Group clarified on Sunday that no agreement has been signed with the banks. The company further notes that any such agreement would require approval from the banks' credit committees as well as from the Group's Board of Directors. The Board will be responsible for reviewing and deciding on the project as a whole before any agreement can be finalized.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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