News & Insights

Stocks

CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Mixed Third-Quarter Performance in 2024

November 15, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) has released an update.

CASI Pharmaceuticals reported a 12% decrease in third-quarter revenue in 2024 compared to the previous year but saw a significant 96% increase from the previous quarter, reaching $7.8 million. The company is making strides in its strategic focus with the approval of a clinical trial in China for a key therapeutic and progress in the U.S. drug application process. However, CASI is facing challenges, including a net loss of $8.4 million and ongoing litigation against former employees.

For further insights into CASI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.