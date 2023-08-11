CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$10.24 million, or -$0.77 per share. This compares with -$7.68 million, or -$0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $9.82 million from $8.57 million last year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$10.24 Mln. vs. -$7.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.77 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.82 Mln vs. $8.57 Mln last year.

