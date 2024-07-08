News & Insights

CASI Pharmaceuticals Appoints Daniel Lang As CFO

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) announced Monday the appointment of Daniel Lang as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, effective July 8, 2024.

Lang has more than 30 years of experience as a physician scientist, investor, and biotech executive. He is a cardiologist by training from UCSF, followed by 20 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager at Farallon Capital and Chief Investment Officer at RS Investments Value Group.

Most recently, he was the President of Athenex cell therapy division and led clinical development of the NKT cell platform.

