Cash is Old School, Code is Cool: Top Mobile Payment Stocks to Buy

Mobile payments are transforming the way money moves in a connected world. From smartphones and tablets to wearables, digital transactions are now replacing the need for physical cash or cards. What started as a convenience has evolved into a dynamic financial ecosystem that blends technology, trust and speed. Powered by digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal, and underpinned by technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC), QR codes and in-app checkout, mobile payments are redefining how consumers and businesses interact globally.

The rapid spread of smartphones and fintech innovation has accelerated this evolution. Emerging technologies, including blockchain and artificial intelligence, are improving transparency, enhancing fraud detection, and cutting transaction times. At the same time, “super apps” such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and PhonePe are turning everyday messaging and shopping experiences into seamless financial journeys.

Even OpenAI entered the space in October 2025 with a pilot in India that lets users make purchases and UPI payments directly within ChatGPT. This shows how conversational commerce and Agentic AI may shape the next phase of digital payments, reducing friction and boosting conversion rates.

The rise of e-commerce and stronger digital infrastructure is adding further momentum. Modern payment platforms are no longer just transaction tools; they are comprehensive financial dashboards linking multiple cards, accounts and services in one interface. This convenience and integration are fueling mass adoption. Companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation COF, Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, Marqeta, Inc. MQ and NCR Voyix Corporation VYX are racing to capture market share through deeper partnerships with banks, merchants and marketplaces. Our Mobile Payments Screen is designed to help identify the most promising names in this fast-moving industry.

Regulators are also evolving to keep pace, launching initiatives focused on security, data privacy and financial inclusion, from FedNow in the United States to Europe’s PSD2 directive and India’s UPI. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global mobile payments market, valued at $3.84 trillion in 2024, is projected to surge to $26.53 trillion by 2032, a staggering 27% CAGR that underscores the sector’s unstoppable momentum.

4 Mobile Payments Stocks to Buy Now

Capital One is reinforcing its mobile payments leadership through a digital-first banking ecosystem powered by its robust credit card network. The Capital One Mobile app integrates effortlessly with wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing users to add cards instantly and make secure and contactless, in-app transactions. By mirroring the same rewards and cash-back benefits as physical cards, the company ensures customers experience full value while deepening loyalty to its digital channels.

Beyond payments, the app functions as a complete financial hub, offering mobile check deposits, real-time account tracking, biometric authentication, instant Zelle transfers, card lock and unlock controls and even subscription management. Its AI assistant, Eno, enhances convenience with proactive fraud alerts and tailored spending insights, delivering a seamless and intelligent user experience.

The strategy is yielding strong results. Digital wallet-enabled spending continues to surge, boosting interchange income and supporting a 34% year-over-year rise in credit card net revenue over the first nine months of 2025. Backed by its acquisition of Discover Financial and expanded investment in AI innovation, Capital One is solidifying its position as a major force in U.S. mobile payments, blending technology, trust and scale to drive sustainable growth. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NCR Voyix is reinventing mobile payments for the retail and restaurant industries with solutions focused on speed, convenience and superior customer experience. The company accelerated its mobile technology rollout in 2024 through expanded partnerships with Glia and Olo, and introduced a standout innovation: Aloha Pay-At-Table, developed alongside payment platform Sunday. Diners can now scan a QR code, view their bill, split the cost and pay in under ten seconds, driving faster turnover and a 10 % uptick in tips for servers.

Aloha Cloud caters to small restaurants and growing chains with an agile, cloud-based POS solution, while Aloha Essentials offers a powerful Windows-based platform built for larger, high-volume establishments with more complex operational needs. It forged a major tie-up with Worldpay, integrating its advanced processing technologyinto NCR Voyix’s platform to offer a unified payments and POS solution, supporting merchants across 135 currencies and 146 countries.

Momentum is visible in the numbers: as of second-quarter 2025, platform sites topped 78,000 (up 16 % YoY) while payment sites reached 8,000 (up 3 % YoY). With global reach and innovative payment integrations, NCR Voyix is carving out a leadership role in the mobile-first commerce era. It currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Affirm is strengthening its foothold in mobile payments through its core Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, offering consumers flexible and transparent financing options. Its mobile app enables users to shop online, in-store, and directly within the app at partnered brands, splitting purchases into manageable payments with no hidden fees. The Affirm Card, a Visa debit card linked to the app, extends this convenience to any merchant and retailer that accepts Visa, supporting both physical and digital transactions.

Expanding its reach, Affirm has integrated with digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, giving users more payment options. For merchants, the company offers mobile Software Development Kits for iOS and Android, allowing seamless embedding of Affirm’s payment experience into their own apps. This enhances conversion for the merchants and stimulates customer loyalty.

Affirm’s global ambitions are accelerating. After a successful launch in the U.K., it plans to expand across Western Europe, starting with France, Germany, and the Netherlands, through a strategic partnership with Shopify, with a relaunch in Australia on the horizon. With access to more than 375,000 merchants, product innovations and rising demand for its 0% APR plans, Affirm is positioning itself as a key force in the mobile payment space. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Marqeta powers mobile payments via its next-generation card-issuing platform, enabling businesses to embed digital payments seamlessly into apps and wallets. In 2024, it rolled out Marqeta Flex, a BNPL solution developed alongside Klarna, Affirm and leading workforce payments platform Branch, allowing personalized installment options to plug directly into consumers’ preferred payment flows.

The company’s open API architecture is a key differentiator; it enables developers to craft highly flexible, tailored payment experiences. From real-time transaction processing and tokenization to contactless payments and peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, Marqeta’s modular system gives partners the tools to stay ahead of evolving consumer expectations while keeping interactions secure.

The company’s growth trajectory is reinforced by strong performance: in Q2 2025, Marqeta processed $91 billion in total payments volume, a 29 % year-over-year increase. Expansion continues globally, supported by new product launches and broadened geographic reach. One standout is the Bitpanda Card, available across 26 European countries and enabling customers to spend both crypto and fiat currencies in everyday transactions. By bridging digital assets with mainstream payments, Marqeta is staking a strong claim in the future of mobile payments.It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

