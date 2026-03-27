Cash Dividend On The Way From Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.195, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of WPM's recent stock price of $120.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPM's low point in its 52 week range is $68.03 per share, with $165.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.81.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WPM makes up 22.47% of the Global X Silver Miners ETF (Symbol: SIL) which is trading higher by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding WPM).

In Friday trading, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.