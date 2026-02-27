Cash Dividend On The Way From Westlake (WLK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/3/26, Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.53, payable on 3/18/26. As a percentage of WLK's recent stock price of $100.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Westlake Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when WLK shares open for trading on 3/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WLK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $56.33 per share, with $114.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.19.

In Friday trading, Westlake Corp shares are currently down about 2.7% on the day.

