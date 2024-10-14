Cash Dividend On The Way From Watsco (WSO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/16/24, Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $2.70, payable on 10/31/24. As a percentage of WSO's recent stock price of $491.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Watsco Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when WSO shares open for trading on 10/16/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WSO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSO's low point in its 52 week range is $338.58 per share, with $520.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $493.43.

In Monday trading, Watsco Inc. shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

