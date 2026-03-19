Cash Dividend On The Way From Travel + Leisure (TNL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of TNL's recent stock price of $70.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Travel + Leisure Co to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when TNL shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TNL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.77 per share, with $81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TNL makes up 2.57% of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (Symbol: PEJ) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding TNL).

In Thursday trading, Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.