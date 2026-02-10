Cash Dividend On The Way From Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/12/26, Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.065, payable on 2/27/26. As a percentage of TTEK's recent stock price of $42.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TTEK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEK's low point in its 52 week range is $27.27 per share, with $42.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.14.

In Tuesday trading, Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

