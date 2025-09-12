Cash Dividend On The Way From Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/16/25, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: SEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 9/26/25. As a percentage of SEI's recent stock price of $30.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.42 per share, with $39.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.84.

In Friday trading, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.