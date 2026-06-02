Cash Dividend On The Way From Shutterstock (SSTK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/26, Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of SSTK's recent stock price of $13.59, this dividend works out to approximately 2.65%, so look for shares of Shutterstock Inc to trade 2.65% lower — all else being equal — when SSTK shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSTK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSTK's low point in its 52 week range is $13.40 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.66.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SSTK makes up 2.19% of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (Symbol: IBUY) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SSTK).

In Tuesday trading, Shutterstock Inc shares are currently off about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further SSTK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.