Cash Dividend On The Way From Select Water Solutions (WTTR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/26, Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 5/13/26. As a percentage of WTTR's recent stock price of $16.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WTTR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTTR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.20 per share, with $17.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WTTR makes up 4.07% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (Symbol: SIMS) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding WTTR).

In Tuesday trading, Select Water Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.