Cash Dividend On The Way From Seagate Technology Holdings (STX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/24/25, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.74, payable on 1/9/26. As a percentage of STX's recent stock price of $296.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from STX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $63.19 per share, with $308.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $293.49.

In Monday trading, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.